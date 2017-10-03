Russian Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Bahrain

Saakashvili asks for political asylum in Ukraine — lawyerWorld October 03, 17:18
Gas Exporting Countries ForumBusiness & Economy October 03, 16:20
Putin praises Russian-French relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 15:28
Russian energy chief says Moscow, Ashgabat eyeing joint ventures in Turkmen gas productionBusiness & Economy October 03, 15:21
Russia invites Turkmenistan to participate in OPEC+ dealBusiness & Economy October 03, 15:19
Putin urges global community to pitch in to demine Syria and provide humanitarian aidRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 15:14
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 15:12
Putin speaks in favor of common economic, humanitarian space in EurasiaBusiness & Economy October 03, 15:00
US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relationsWorld October 03, 14:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia condemns the terrorist attack in Bahrein on Monday in which five police officers were injured, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On October 2, a self-made explosive device went off in northern Bahrein as Shiite Muslims were marking the annual Ahura festival. The police officers received various injuries.
"Amid the incident, we strongly condemn any terrorist acts," the ministry said.
"The incident absolutely confirms the need for consolidation of Bahrain’s society on the platform of renunciation of violence and a search for mutual understanding for stable social and economic development of our ally Bahrain," it said.