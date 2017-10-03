Russian Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Bahrain

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia condemns the terrorist attack in Bahrein on Monday in which five police officers were injured, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On October 2, a self-made explosive device went off in northern Bahrein as Shiite Muslims were marking the annual Ahura festival. The police officers received various injuries.

"Amid the incident, we strongly condemn any terrorist acts," the ministry said.

"The incident absolutely confirms the need for consolidation of Bahrain’s society on the platform of renunciation of violence and a search for mutual understanding for stable social and economic development of our ally Bahrain," it said.