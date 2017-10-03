Putin appoints new ambassador to Guatemala

Saakashvili asks for political asylum in Ukraine — lawyerWorld October 03, 17:18
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Alexander Khokholikov Russia’s Ambassador to Guatemala. The relevant decree has been posted on the official legal information website.
"To appoint Alexander [Nikolayevich] Khokholikov Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Guatemala," the document said. By another decree, the head of state dismissed previous head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Guatemala Nikolay Babich who held the position since 2011.
Khokholikov earlier served as Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department.