Russia, Turkmenistan top diplomats discuss cooperation on Caspian agenda

MOSCOW, October 3./TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkmenistan, Sergey Lavrov and Rashid Meredov, met on Monday on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkmenistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Russian-Turkmen relations and cooperation on the Caspian Sea topic," the ministry said.