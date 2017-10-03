Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Saudi King on October 5

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 16:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman plan to discuss the whole range of issues on Russian-Saudi cooperation

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Thursday, October 5, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, who will pay a state visit to Russia.

The Kremlin press service said President Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman "plan to discuss the whole range of issues on Russian-Saudi cooperation. The leaders will consider joint moves towards giving a further boost to bilateral cooperation within trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian sectors".

The sides will also exchange opinions on international matters. "Special focus will be on the situation in the Middle East and in North Africa with an accent on the settlement of conflict situations persisting in the region," the press service said.

Joint documents are to be signed after the talks.

Foreign policy
