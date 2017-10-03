Putin, Maduro to discuss strategic partnership on October 4

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Issues of strategic partnership between Russian and Venezuela will be in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with his visiting Velezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on October 4, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"On that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who will arrive in Moscow on a working visit to attend the international energy efficiency and energy development forum Russian Energy Week," the Kremlin said.

"It is planned to discuss issue of the development of strategic partnership between the two countries in various spheres. The leaders will also exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin added.

Also on Wednesday, the Russian president will take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum, which is underway in Moscow and St. Petersburg from October 3 through 7.

The forums agenda includes such issues as energy for global growth, development of the energy sector’s major areas, current challenges in the energy sector. Participants include delegates from the biggest international energy companies and organizations, as well as leading world experts.

The forum’s official program includes about 50 business events, such as panel discussions, a ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, a mayoral meeting on issues of energy efficiency and sustainable development, roundtable meetings and business dialogues.

Apart from that, President Putin will also speak at a gala meeting on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the launch of the world’s first artificial Earth satellite.