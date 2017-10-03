Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to closely cooperate with Argentina during its G20 chairmanship

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow calls to bolster strategic partnership with Argentina

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will actively cooperate with Argentina during its G20 chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of credentials by envoys.

"We will closely cooperate during Argentina’s chairmanship in the Group of Twenty next year," Putin affirmed.

The Russian leader added that Moscow attaches great importance to bolstering of strategic partnership with Argentina. "We are ready to galvanize cooperation in the energy industry, production, agriculture and in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian ties," the Russian president concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations
5
Putin urges global community to pitch in to demine Syria and provide humanitarian aid
6
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
7
Diplomat outlines key areas of work at UN Counter-Terrorism Office
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама