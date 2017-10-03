Russia to closely cooperate with Argentina during its G20 chairmanship

Saakashvili asks for political asylum in Ukraine — lawyerWorld October 03, 17:18
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will actively cooperate with Argentina during its G20 chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of credentials by envoys.
"We will closely cooperate during Argentina’s chairmanship in the Group of Twenty next year," Putin affirmed.
The Russian leader added that Moscow attaches great importance to bolstering of strategic partnership with Argentina. "We are ready to galvanize cooperation in the energy industry, production, agriculture and in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian ties," the Russian president concluded.