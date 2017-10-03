Russia to help settle Transnistrian problem — Putin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia plans to continue its help in tackling the Transnistrian problem, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of credentials by envoys.

"We will further help in political settlement of the Transnistrian problem," he affirmed.

Putin noted that Russia is open for further cooperation with Moldova on a practical and mutually beneficial basis in the spirit of the agreements reached during Moldovan President Igor Dodon’s visit to Russia. The Russian president welcomed Chisinau’s interest in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.