Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Russia to help Zambia create nuclear science and technologies center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will provide practical assistance to Zambia, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will extend assistance to Zambia in creating its future nuclear science and technologies center, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a group newly-appointed foreign ambassadors at a credentials presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

"Russia will provide practical assistance to Zambia in building a nuclear science and technologies center," he said.

He believes there is a good outlook for stepping up cooperation with that country in trade, investments, military, technical and energy spheres.

