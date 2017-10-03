Russia to help Zambia create nuclear science and technologies center

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia will extend assistance to Zambia in creating its future nuclear science and technologies center, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a group newly-appointed foreign ambassadors at a credentials presentation ceremony on Tuesday.

"Russia will provide practical assistance to Zambia in building a nuclear science and technologies center," he said.

He believes there is a good outlook for stepping up cooperation with that country in trade, investments, military, technical and energy spheres.