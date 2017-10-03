Moscow seeks dialogue with Latvia on Russian-speaking citizens

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 14:28
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow wants to hold dialogue with Latvia on the observance of rights of the Russian-speaking compatriots in the Baltic country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the presentation of credentials ceremony by the new ambassadors to Russia.
"We are ready to build cooperation with the Latvian Republic in the spirit of good-neighborly relations, taking into account each other’s interests. Of course, Mr. Ambassador, you know our relation to the situation of compatriots living in Latvia. I hope this will also be a topic for our dialogue," Putin said.