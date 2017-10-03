Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador

NEW DELHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to advance bilateral relations with India, which has entered a stage of major transformations, to new and greater levels, Russia’s new Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev told TASS on Tuesday.

"It is gratifying that Russia also takes part in this process of India’s development, due to close contacts within industrial, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other sectors between our countries, the new ambassador said, adding that he hoped the embassy will also play a role in bolstering bilateral relations.

The diplomat also said that a ceremony in which he will present his credentials is expected shortly.

Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India Nikolay Kudashev began his extensive diplomatic career in 1981. He earlier worked in different positions at the Foreign Ministry, and from 1999 to 2005 he was counsellor, senior counsellor and minister counsellor at the Russian Embassy to India.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats. In 2010, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to the Philippines, and from 2015 he held the office of Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s General Secretariat. This past August he was appointed Ambassador to India.

The previous Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin died suddenly on January 26, 2017. He had served as ambassador since 2009.