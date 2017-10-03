Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 13:32 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

Moscow is ready to advance bilateral relations with India, says Russia's new ambassador to India

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to advance bilateral relations with India, which has entered a stage of major transformations, to new and greater levels, Russia’s new Ambassador to India Nikolai Kudashev told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia and India may boost cooperation in Far East

"It is gratifying that Russia also takes part in this process of India’s development, due to close contacts within industrial, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other sectors between our countries, the new ambassador said, adding that he hoped the embassy will also play a role in bolstering bilateral relations.

The diplomat also said that a ceremony in which he will present his credentials is expected shortly.

Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India Nikolay Kudashev began his extensive diplomatic career in 1981. He earlier worked in different positions at the Foreign Ministry, and from 1999 to 2005 he was counsellor, senior counsellor and minister counsellor at the Russian Embassy to India.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for New Challenges and Threats. In 2010, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to the Philippines, and from 2015 he held the office of Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s General Secretariat. This past August he was appointed Ambassador to India.

The previous Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin died suddenly on January 26, 2017. He had served as ambassador since 2009.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
Donetsk envoy comments on Kiev’s law on Donbass reintegration
5
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass
6
Putin calls to boost trade with Turkmenistan
7
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама