Russia’s Ryabkov says talks with US Under Secretary of State Shannon must be continued

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said he believed that talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon on bilateral relations between Russia and the United States would continue in the future.

In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily, Ryabkov said that both sides expressed interest in this format of talks and although the date for the next meeting had not been set yet, it would be held as soon as possible.

"Such meetings are definitely held for the benefit," the Russian diplomat said. "We keep moving up on the present-day agenda, but the progress is very slow, and this is why we need to exert extra efforts. We will continue holding meetings in this format."

"Both sides express intentions of using this format for overcoming the existing most difficult stage in relations between Russia and the United States," the Russian diplomat stated. "We need to find a better approach to problems in our bilateral relations."

The most recent Ryabkov-Shannon meeting took place on September 11-12 in Finland’s Helsinki. The sides failed to reach any practical agreement on bilateral issues, but, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s earlier statement, Russia and the United States were able to clarify their stance on a number of issues.