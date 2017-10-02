Russian, Serbian diplomats discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

Munich Betrayal allowed Hitler to unleash World War Two — Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 19:00
MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov met on Monday with Acting Assistant Foreign Minister of Serbia Branimir Filipovic to discuss cooperation in fight against terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The diplomats "exchanged assessments of global and regional terrorist threats, in particular in the Balkan region and in Southeastern Europe," the ministry said.
"They also discussed key aspects of the international anti-terrorist agenda and issues of bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism and countering new challenges and threats," it said.