Russian PM mourns Las Vegas shooting victims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 16:35 UTC+3

At least 50 people were killed and 400 were injured in a shooting in Las Vegas

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has expressed condolences in connection with a mass shooting in Las Vegas. "I am shocked by the tragedy in Las Vegas. This crime appalls by its cruelty and cynicism," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police

"Russia shares the grief of those who lost their next-of-kin and conveys words of sympathy and support. We wish an early recovery to the injured," he wrote.

"I am shocked by the tragedy in Las Vegas. This crime appalls by its cruelty and cynicism," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page.

According to updated police reports, at least 50 people were killed and 400 were injured in a shooting in Las Vegas overnight to Monday during an outdoor performance. The fire was opened from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

According to the CNN, the incident was the deadliest in modern US history.

