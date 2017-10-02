New US ambassador presents copies of credentials — Foreign Ministry

Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendumWorld October 02, 14:25
MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday met with the newly-appointed US ambassador, Jon Huntsman, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting. Huntsman presented copies of credentials.
"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Russian-US relations was discussed," the Foreign Ministry said.
Huntsman and his wife arrived in Moscow on October 2. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has said Huntsman would present credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin on October 3.