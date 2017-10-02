Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New US ambassador presents copies of credentials — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 11:38 UTC+3

Newly-appointed US ambassador Jon Huntsman and his wife arrived in Moscow on October 2

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday met with the newly-appointed US ambassador, Jon Huntsman, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting. Huntsman presented copies of credentials.

"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Russian-US relations was discussed," the Foreign Ministry said.

Huntsman and his wife arrived in Moscow on October 2. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has said Huntsman would present credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin on October 3.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum
2
Moscow confirms all Russian troops left Belarus after Zapad-2017 drills
3
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
4
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
5
Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in Donbass
6
Putin emphasizes Beijing's "grand success" when greeting China's leader
7
Press review: OSCE to visit Crimea and what Schroeder's appointment offers Rosneft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама