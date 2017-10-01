Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin in greeting to Chinese leader stresses "China’s grand success"

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Over the past decades, China achieve truly grand success," Russia’s President said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 68th anniversary of the People’s Republic’s founding, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"Over the past decades, China achieve truly grand success," Putin said in the greeting. "Your country is moving persistently along the along the path of accelerated socio-economic development, it plays an important role in solving the urgent problems of the regional and global agendas."

Putin praised the development of Russian-Chinese relations, "which have reached an unprecedented high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction".

The Russian president expressed confidence that implementation the agreements, reached during recent meetings with the Chinese President in Moscow and Xiamen, would favor further bilateral political dialogue, fruitful cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts in international affairs in the interests of the friendly relations between the two countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017
2
Scientists find traces of sea plankton on ISS surface
3
Serbia under West’s pressure regarding cultural center in Nis - minister
4
IWF suspends Russia for one year - source
5
Poland’s defense minister calls for scrutinizing Ukrainian claims about Zapad 2017
6
New US sanctions have image risks for Russia - opinion
7
Russia, Israel urge to speed up launch of free trade zone with Eurasian Economic Union
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама