Putin in greeting to Chinese leader stresses "China’s grand success"

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 68th anniversary of the People’s Republic’s founding, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"Over the past decades, China achieve truly grand success," Putin said in the greeting. "Your country is moving persistently along the along the path of accelerated socio-economic development, it plays an important role in solving the urgent problems of the regional and global agendas."

Putin praised the development of Russian-Chinese relations, "which have reached an unprecedented high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction".

The Russian president expressed confidence that implementation the agreements, reached during recent meetings with the Chinese President in Moscow and Xiamen, would favor further bilateral political dialogue, fruitful cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts in international affairs in the interests of the friendly relations between the two countries.