Investigative Committee confirms detention of Far Eastern law-enforcement chief

Russian Arctic exhibition opens in central Moscow’s parkSociety & Culture September 29, 10:05
FSB ferrets out underground gunmakers in 21 Russian regionsSociety & Culture September 29, 9:41
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in SwitzerlandSociety & Culture September 29, 9:21
Investigative Committee confirms detention of Far Eastern law-enforcement chiefRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 8:48
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gearMilitary & Defense September 29, 8:33
Scientists make progress in recreating woolly mammoth — South Korean researcherScience & Space September 29, 8:08
Russian lawmakers hail controversial movie MatildaSociety & Culture September 29, 4:29
UK premier names Russia among Europe’s main threatsWorld September 29, 3:37
US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 29, 1:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The head of the Russian Interior Ministry Department in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory was detained by the Russian Investigative Committee officers, the committee said on Friday.
The committee said Alexander Sidorenko, 54, was detained on suspicion of abuse of office.
A police source earlier informed TASS about his detention, but different law enforcement structures did not confirm the information.
Sidorenko was appointed to the post in January 2011.