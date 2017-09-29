Back to Main page
Investigative Committee confirms detention of Far Eastern law-enforcement chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 8:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Investigative Committee said Alexander Sidorenko, 54, was detained on suspicion of abuse of power

© Russia's Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The head of the Russian Interior Ministry Department in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory was detained by the Russian Investigative Committee officers, the committee said on Friday.

The committee said Alexander Sidorenko, 54, was detained on suspicion of abuse of office.

A police source earlier informed TASS about his detention, but different law enforcement structures did not confirm the information.

Sidorenko was appointed to the post in January 2011.

