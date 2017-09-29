Back to Main page
Putin to visit Turkey next year — Erdogan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 0:19 UTC+3 ANKARA

Putin will take part in a session of the Cooperation Council at the highest level

1 pages in this article

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey next year to attend the top-level Cooperation Council meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thrusday at a joint news conference with the Russian leader.

"[President Vladimir] Putin will visit Turkey in 2018 to take part in a session of the Cooperation Council at the highest level," he said.

Topics
Foreign policy
