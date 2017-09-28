Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat, US political scientists discuss Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 19:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The participants of the discussion also talked about the situation in Syria and the prospects for Russian-US collaboration

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov received on Thursday a delegation of U.S. political scientists led by the former US ambassador to the UN, Zalmay Khalizad, and the CEO of the Washington-based Center for the National Interest, Dimitri Simes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Read also

Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds

"In the course of the conversation, the participants discussed the situation in Syria and the prospects for Russian-US collaboration for resolution of the crisis there," the report said.

"The Russian side emphasized its firm conviction that only a political process steered by the Syrians themselves and the unconditional respect for Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity can lay the groundwork for an assured settlement of the conflict," the ministry said.

Bogdanov and his interlocutors also took up the issue of the September 25 referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"They expressed a common opinion that all the litigious issues in relations between Iraq’s federal authorities and the leadership of the Kurdish autonomous area should be untangled in the spirit of constructive dialogue aiming to tap a mutually acceptable formula of co-existence within a united Iraqi state," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
2
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
3
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
4
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
5
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
6
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty
7
Aeroflot may finance VIM Airlines operations from its funds with compensation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама