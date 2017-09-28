Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin arrives in Ankara to meet with President Erdogan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 19:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Kremlin, Putin’s visit to Turkey pursues purely pragmatic goals

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara for a working visit, during which he will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation in Syria will be one of the issues during the upcoming talks.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin’s visit to Turkey pursues purely pragmatic goals. Russia and Turkey, in his words, have close trade and economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, and also implement megaprojects. "Besides, the countries cooperate in ensuring regional security, including in Syria," he said, adding that the two leaders will "synchronize watches on all these issues."

Read also

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

In a telephone conversation of the two presidents on September 25, they discussed the recent Astana round of talks on Syria as well as the situation around the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, Peskov said after the phone call.

"In this case Russia’s stance did not see any changes, we still believe that maintaining territorial and political integrity of the states is extremely important for stability and security in the region, as well as for the settlement of the acute problems that are in abundance in the (Middle East) region," he said.

In May, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria. As of today, three such zones - in southwestern Syria, in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb) and around the city of Homs - are already functioning. The fourth one embraces the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
2
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
3
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
4
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
5
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
6
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty
7
Aeroflot may finance VIM Airlines operations from its funds with compensation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама