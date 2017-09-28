Putin arrives in Ankara to meet with President Erdogan

MOSCOW, September 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara for a working visit, during which he will meet with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation in Syria will be one of the issues during the upcoming talks.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin’s visit to Turkey pursues purely pragmatic goals. Russia and Turkey, in his words, have close trade and economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, and also implement megaprojects. "Besides, the countries cooperate in ensuring regional security, including in Syria," he said, adding that the two leaders will "synchronize watches on all these issues."

In a telephone conversation of the two presidents on September 25, they discussed the recent Astana round of talks on Syria as well as the situation around the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, Peskov said after the phone call.

"In this case Russia’s stance did not see any changes, we still believe that maintaining territorial and political integrity of the states is extremely important for stability and security in the region, as well as for the settlement of the acute problems that are in abundance in the (Middle East) region," he said.

In May, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, signed a memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria. As of today, three such zones - in southwestern Syria, in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb) and around the city of Homs - are already functioning. The fourth one embraces the province of Idlib and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces.