Moscow fails to grasp reason why US claims that it ‘violated’ INF pact — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Washington has not so far provided any evidence substantiating its claims that Moscow violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We don’t know what are these accusations based on. What they told us via diplomatic channels on this issue does not allow coming to conclusions that the Americans have evidence substantiating their claims," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Russia is committed to the treaty on intermediate and shorter range missiles (INF) and it has not violated it in any way, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Wednesday.

"Let me stress the fact that Russia is committed to the INF treaty and it has taken no steps to violate it. We have no intention of quitting the treaty," he said.

Russia urges the United States to refrain from violating the treaty. "Our main demand is the United States should get back to compliance with the treaty which it violates by placing anti-missile systems Aegis Ashore in Romania and planning their deployment in Poland," Ryabkov said.

"We have a whole range of claims for the US and we tell them about this explicitly. Our main demand is the United States should get back to compliance with the treaty which it violates by placing anti-missile systems Aegis Ashore in Romania and planning their deployment in Poland," Ryabkov said.

"These are double-purpose systems that may be used to carry out launches of both anti-missiles and attack cruise missiles, and their stationing on the ground is banned by this treaty," the diplomat said.

Washington is continuing making claims against Russia as it seeks to keep tensions, he added. "All these claims (that Moscow violates the INF Treaty) have been voiced behind closed doors and in public for several years," Ryabkov said.