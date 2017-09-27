Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow fails to grasp reason why US claims that it ‘violated’ INF pact — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 13:31 UTC+3

Moscow is committed to the INF treaty, and has no intention to quit it

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Washington has not so far provided any evidence substantiating its claims that Moscow violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We don’t know what are these accusations based on. What they told us via diplomatic channels on this issue does not allow coming to conclusions that the Americans have evidence substantiating their claims," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Read also

Russia has no plans to quit INF treaty — diplomat

Russia meets all international commitments, including INF Treaty — Kremlin

German foreign minister warns New START and INF Treaties termination will affect Europe

Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty

Russia is committed to the treaty on intermediate and shorter range missiles (INF) and it has not violated it in any way, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Wednesday.

"Let me stress the fact that Russia is committed to the INF treaty and it has taken no steps to violate it. We have no intention of quitting the treaty," he said.

Russia urges the United States to refrain from violating the treaty. "Our main demand is the United States should get back to compliance with the treaty which it violates by placing anti-missile systems Aegis Ashore in Romania and planning their deployment in Poland," Ryabkov said.

"We have a whole range of claims for the US and we tell them about this explicitly. Our main demand is the United States should get back to compliance with the treaty which it violates by placing anti-missile systems Aegis Ashore in Romania and planning their deployment in Poland," Ryabkov said.

"These are double-purpose systems that may be used to carry out launches of both anti-missiles and attack cruise missiles, and their stationing on the ground is banned by this treaty," the diplomat said.

Washington is continuing making claims against Russia as it seeks to keep tensions, he added. "All these claims (that Moscow violates the INF Treaty) have been voiced behind closed doors and in public for several years," Ryabkov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
3
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
4
Russian football official denies reports of racist chants at Spartak-Liverpool match
5
Russia intends to submit counterclaims to US over Open Skies Treaty
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама