Moscow condemns terrorist attack in settlement near Jerusalem

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack in Har Adar, an Israeli settlement northwest of Jerusalem in the West Bank, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at the entrance to the Har Adar settlement, killing a border police officer and two security guards. Another Israeli man was wounded in the attack. The gunman was killed by return fire.

"Moscow strongly condemns this terrorist attack. Such manifestations cannot be justified, no matter what their motives are," the ministry stressed. "We are convinced that along with taking necessary measures on ensuring security of the peaceful Israeli and Palestinian settlement there is the need to immediately overcome the dangerous deadlock in ensuring a long-term and fair Palestinian-Israeli settlement," it said.

"Moscow confirms its firm intention to continue contributing to finding a solution to the current crisis both on a bilateral basis and as part of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations).