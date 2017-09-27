Moscow dismisses Lithuania’s allegations of Russian pressure as provocation

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow considers the Lithuanian leaders’ allegations of being subject to pressure from Russia as a provocation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"As is known, in her recent interview with the Lithuanian Delfi portal, President Dalia Grybauskaite spoke about alleged pressure exerted on her during a meeting with [Russian] President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in February 2010. She claimed it had been a ‘list of demands Lithuania was to implement,’" the ministry said.
"We have already said that these allegations are not true," the Russian foreign ministry stressed. "Moreover, we offered Vilnius to make public the record of that meeting that refutes Lithuania’s allegations. No response followed. And it is quite clear why."
"Such provocative allegations, which have nothing to do with actual reality, do no credit to the Lithuanian leaders. It is unacceptable to assert oneself by means of telling lies," the ministry added.