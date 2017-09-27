Back to Main page
Moscow dismisses Lithuania’s allegations of Russian pressure as provocation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 0:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have already said that these allegations are not true," the Russian foreign ministry said

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow considers the Lithuanian leaders’ allegations of being subject to pressure from Russia as a provocation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"As is known, in her recent interview with the Lithuanian Delfi portal, President Dalia Grybauskaite spoke about alleged pressure exerted on her during a meeting with [Russian] President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in February 2010. She claimed it had been a ‘list of demands Lithuania was to implement,’" the ministry said.

"We have already said that these allegations are not true," the Russian foreign ministry stressed. "Moreover, we offered Vilnius to make public the record of that meeting that refutes Lithuania’s allegations. No response followed. And it is quite clear why."

"Such provocative allegations, which have nothing to do with actual reality, do no credit to the Lithuanian leaders. It is unacceptable to assert oneself by means of telling lies," the ministry added.

