Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Delegations from South and North Korea to attend St. Petersburg’s IPU forum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 10:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in St. Petersburg between October 14 and 18

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Parliamentarian delegations both from South and North Korea’s intend to participate in the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), due to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg next month, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said.

Read also

Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU Assembly

"South Korea has already provided a list of its delegation members for the 137th IPU Assembly," Matviyenko said in an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily on Tuesday. "Lawmakers from North Korea have also expressed their intention of taking part in the upcoming forum."

"This is why we are waiting in St. Petersburg both delegations from South and North Koreas," she said.

The Russian Federation Council’s speaker also said that a decision regarding a possible meeting between the delegations of the neighboring countries within the frames of the IPU Assembly would be only up to make by representatives of South and North Koreas.

"Russia in the capacity of the hosting country will be providing an all-embracing support for the dialogue," Matviyenko said. "The ongoing conflict on the Korean Peninsula poses most dangerous consequences for the Asian-Pacific Region and the world on the whole."

"This is why we have to resort to the whole scope of diplomatic means and use any global arena to ease the currently tense situation and boost the efforts aimed at the political settlement," she said. "A meeting of parliamentarians representing both sides would definitely be the very first step taken from the current confrontation toward the dialogue."

The 137th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union will take place in St. Petersburg between October 14 and 18. This decision was taken at the 135th assembly in Geneva despite opposition from Ukraine and several other national delegations.

St. Petersburg earned 138 out of 159 votes during the balloting. The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the oldest (established in 1889) and one of the most authoritative international parliamentary organizations in the world in addition to being an informal parliamentary dimension of the UN. This Union has members from 170 countries and 11 inter-parliamentary unions are listed as associated members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
2
Russian army to get bulk of Terminator armored vehicles in 2018
3
Press review: Why the US closed its base in Syria and EU aid to Donbass resumes
4
Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scare
5
Expert says North Korea won’t test thermonuclear warhead in Pacific Ocean
6
Russia may create 'drone swarms' capable of making decisions in 5 years
7
Russian diplomat warns against weapons supplies to Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама