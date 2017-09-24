US declaration on UN reform is not organization’s document - Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The US declaration on the UN does not refer to the structures, organized in compliance with the world organization’s Charter and is not a document regulating any of its bodies, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV’s weekly program on Sunday.

"The declaration was signed by countries - many of them - but for that reason it has not become a UN document," he said. "Yes, the event was organized in that building, but it is not related to any structures, organized by the UN Charter."

The approaches in the declaration could be used for work of the UN Secretariat if only it receives a respective mandate, the minister continued.

"And receiving a mandate could be only from the Security Council or the UN General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council," he added.

Besides, he stressed, the UN’s reform could be only a result of talks, involving all the member countries.

"UN should be as it is seen by the member states following talks, involving all those states," he said. The Russian foreign minister hailed the US interest in the UN. "It would have been worse if they ignored the UN," he said.

The US declaration

On September 18, the US President Donald Trump had a forum in New York, devoted to the reform of the United Nations Organization. The ten-provision document calls on the UN secretary general to launch a reform of the organization to boost its efficiency, accountability and openness. The declaration, in particular, demands UN personnel, members’ payments be reduced.

By now, the declaration was signed by 130 of 193 member countries. Russia, China and France are among the countries, which have not signed the document.