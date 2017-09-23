US politicians outdo Stalin’s prosecutor Vyshinsky in their investigations - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. U.S. politicians who mete out unsubstantiated charges against Russia at the first available opportunity have outdone Joseph Stalin’s Prosecutor General Andrei Vyshinsky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference upon the results of the high-level week at the UN General Assembly.

While Vyshinsky insisted that confession was the queen of all proofs, politicians in Washington believe that accusations as such are entire sufficient, he said.

"You know, we in the Soviet Union had the Prosecutor General Andrei Vyshinsky once in the past," Lavrov said. "When he presided over trials - and they lasted one or two days, not more than that, he said that confessions is the queen of all proofs."

"Today’s politicians in the U.S. who fan various campaigns have gone much farther than Andrei Vyshinsky," he said. "For them, it’s the accusation, not even confession, is the queen of all proofs. They simply don’t find it necessary to manhandle the defendant for getting confessions."

Vyshinsky occupied the position of the Prosecutor General of the USSR from 1935 through 1939. The period is known for the notorious mass trials of ‘enemies of the people’ that most typically ended with sentences to death penalty.