Direct talks of Israel, Palestine to break deadlock - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 23, 0:20 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

"I am convinced that it is bad not to have direct dialogue," Russian Foreign Minister said

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. A lack of direct talks between Israel and Palestine has stalled negotiations and has a negative hit on the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference following a week of high-level meetings at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

"I am convinced that it is bad not to have direct dialogue," Lavrov said. "Actually, we did put forward a proposal, after having received consent from both sides, to host a meeting of Abu Mazen [Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas - TASS] and [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu without prior conditions, as soon as they are in fact ready for this."

"Naturally, we will provide them with a chance to discuss the situation. I hope it will help to break the deadlock in negotiations, as their absence has a significant negative impact on the situation both in the region and in the relations between the Israelis and Palestinians."

The Russian top diplomat reminded of recent intense negotiations of Israel and Palestine and agreements, including those reached in Camp David and Annapolis, the US.

"Maybe, we can argue if it was right to reject the proposals made in Camp David," he added. "Now, it can be seen as an unattainable dream, but we have what we have. Unfortunately, we fail to learn from others’ mistakes and, in my opinion, we will not be able to learn from ours."

"We are very alarmed by a deepening deadlock in the Israel-Palestine crisis," Lavrov said. "Last but not the least, we are concerned since a lack of solution to the Palestine crisis has been actively employed by extremists over the past 70 years so as to recruit the youth by referring to the fact that the international community commits injustice to the nation suffering in the oldest conflict as of now.".

Реклама