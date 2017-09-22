Russia alarmed by extremists’ activities in Israel-Palestine conflict

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by a deadlock in the Israel-Palestine conflict, which allows extremists to recruit the youth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference following a week of high-level meetings at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

"We are very alarmed by a deepening deadlock in the Israel-Palestine crisis," Lavrov said. "Last but not the least, we are concerned since a lack of solution to the Palestine crisis has been actively employed by extremists over the past 70 years so as to recruit the youth by referring to the fact that the international community commits injustice to the nation suffering in the oldest conflict as of now."