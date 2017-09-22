Russian top diplomat comments on Qatar crisis

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Qatar crisis could be solved through discussions about mutual concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference following a week of high-level meetings at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

"The countries which began laying claims to one another, which began mentioning the 2014 agreement they had confidentially reached, as far as I understand, that this agreement has been breached. They should have sat at the negotiation table, rejected any ultimatums and looked for a mutually acceptable solution," Lavrov said.

"The worries should be considered and the ways to satisfy the concerns on a mutual basis should be found," he said adding, "I am convinced it can be done."