Russian top diplomat comments on Qatar crisis

Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 21:05
Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:41
Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 20:36
Russian Northern Fleet completes drills in ArcticMilitary & Defense September 22, 18:01
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
Astronauts to make quickest trip ever to ISS in DecemberScience & Space September 22, 16:27
Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in MediterraneanMilitary & Defense September 22, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
THE UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Qatar crisis could be solved through discussions about mutual concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference following a week of high-level meetings at the 72nd UN General Assembly.
"The countries which began laying claims to one another, which began mentioning the 2014 agreement they had confidentially reached, as far as I understand, that this agreement has been breached. They should have sat at the negotiation table, rejected any ultimatums and looked for a mutually acceptable solution," Lavrov said.
"The worries should be considered and the ways to satisfy the concerns on a mutual basis should be found," he said adding, "I am convinced it can be done."