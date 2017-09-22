Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat comments on Qatar crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 21:46 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Qatar crisis could be solved through discussions about mutual concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference following a week of high-level meetings at the 72nd UN General Assembly.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisis

"The countries which began laying claims to one another, which began mentioning the 2014 agreement they had confidentially reached, as far as I understand, that this agreement has been breached. They should have sat at the negotiation table, rejected any ultimatums and looked for a mutually acceptable solution," Lavrov said.

"The worries should be considered and the ways to satisfy the concerns on a mutual basis should be found," he said adding, "I am convinced it can be done."

