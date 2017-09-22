Russia ready to help quake-hit Mexico

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to render assistance to Mexico suffering as a result of a devastative earthquake, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during Friday’s meeting with his Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The Russian Foreign Minister’s statement was posted on the ministry’s official website.

"First of all, I’d like to express again our deepest condolences to the families, the government, the population of Mexico over the devastative quake," Lavrov said, adding, "Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a telegram of sympathy to the President of Mexico. We are ready to send humanitarian aid, discuss concrete aspects of this proposal with you."

Lavrov also voiced an intention to discuss with Videgaray a status of bilateral relations between Moscow and Mexico City upon results of the high-level meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China in September 2016.