Moscow welcomes Libyan efforts to find way to national reconciliation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 19:46 UTC+3 UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with Libya’s Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the efforts of the Libyan sides to find ways of national reconciliation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Libya’s Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj that was held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"I am happy to see you again. This is a good chance to discuss the current situation on the Libyan settlement. Last time we met with you in March when you visited Russia, and a long period has elapsed since that time. Efforts were taken to provide coordinated actions between you and Haftar (head of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar - TASS). It was interesting to listen about the way things currently stand. We are confident that no conflict can be settled without an inclusive national dialogue, so we actively welcome any actions undertaken by the Libyan sides at the support of the international community in order to provide national reconciliation," Lavrov said.

"I expect to hear your assessments. It is very important to us," the Russian foreign minister added. Fayez al-Sarraj, for his part, noted that to it was also honor to him to meet again. "As you rightly mentioned, many events have taken place since the previous meeting, chiefly in the political aspect. And I would like to start from the meeting that occurred in Paris between me and General Haftar and the agreements reached there," al-Sarraj noted.

Foreign policy
