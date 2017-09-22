Russian, Iraqi diplomats discuss fight against Islamic State

MOSCOW, September 22./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari discussed on Friday the situation in Iraq in the light of fight against Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The sides "exchanged opinions on developments in the Middle East region," the ministry said. "Special attention was paid to the situation in Iraq in the light of the moves taken by the country authorities to liquidate a hotbed of international terrorism, Islamic State," the ministry said.

Russia confirmed "unwavering support for unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Iraq, as well as inalterability of the settlement of all problems and contradictions in Iraq by the Iraqi people themselves," the ministry added.

Lavrov and al-Jaafari also touched upon key aspects of bilateral cooperation and outlined ways to bolster it.