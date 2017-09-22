Back to Main page
Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Tillerson’s criticism of Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In his speech at the UN, the US Secretary of State accused Russia of abandoning its former course for constructive cooperation with other states

© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the statements made by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Russia had allegedly violated international agreements, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).

Read also

Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless

"I recommend addressing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I believe, it will be easy for them to give their assessment of Mr Tillerson’s satements," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

On September 21, in his speech at a UN Security Council meeting, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Russia of abandoning its former course for constructive cooperation with other states in order to strengthen the international non-proliferation regime.

He said that Russia had violated its own obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, ignored security guarantees undertaken at the end of the Cold War, tried to prevent consolidation of the results of the previous international nuclear security efforts and strived to weaken the independence of the International Atomic Energy Agency when probing into covert nuclear programs.

