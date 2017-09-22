Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly

Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 8:05
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The world community’s feedback to Russia’s initiatives voiced during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly had improved significantly compared to previous sessions, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman said on Friday.
"I recall perfectly well how the Russian delegation suggested at the top level that the world should join forces to start fighting with the international terrorism. The response was silence, hissing, mockery," Zakharova said.
"It has taken a totally different tone now: they give their advice and ask for ours, and propose cooperation. Today, talks about the international law result not in smirks and sneers, but in cooperation proposals," she continued.
The Russian delegation to the 72nd UN General Assembly that opened in New York on September 12 is led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The schedule includes several dozens of high-level events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, Lavrov delivered his address to the assembly.