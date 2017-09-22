Back to Main page
Lavrov hopes US will stick to declared respect of national sovereignty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 6:38 UTC+3 UN

"I believe that anyone can sign under these words, especially, if the U.S. foreign policy is conducted precisely on this basis," Russia’s top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hoped that Washington will stick to its declaration of support for the principle of sovereignty in the international affairs, made by US President Donald Trump during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"It is gratifying to note, as the U.S. president Donald Trump unequivocally stated from this podium last Tuesday, that it is important to comply with the principles of sovereignty in the international affairs; it is necessary to ensure leadership by example and not impose one's will on other nations; the countries with different values, cultural patterns and aspirations can not only coexist, but also work hand in hand on the basis of mutual respect," Lavrov said, addressing the assembly.

"I believe that anyone can sign under these words, especially, if the U.S. foreign policy is conducted precisely on this basis," Russia’s top diplomat added.

