Lavrov hopes US will stick to declared respect of national sovereignty

Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 8:05
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough responseWorld September 22, 7:20
US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoyWorld September 22, 6:39
Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 3:53
NATO seeking to revive cold war-era climate — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 3:51
Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — LavrovWorld September 22, 1:24
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hoped that Washington will stick to its declaration of support for the principle of sovereignty in the international affairs, made by US President Donald Trump during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"It is gratifying to note, as the U.S. president Donald Trump unequivocally stated from this podium last Tuesday, that it is important to comply with the principles of sovereignty in the international affairs; it is necessary to ensure leadership by example and not impose one's will on other nations; the countries with different values, cultural patterns and aspirations can not only coexist, but also work hand in hand on the basis of mutual respect," Lavrov said, addressing the assembly.
"I believe that anyone can sign under these words, especially, if the U.S. foreign policy is conducted precisely on this basis," Russia’s top diplomat added.