Russia's top diplomat urges UN to assist in building fair and democratic world

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The United Nations should be based on the principle of democracy and contribute to forming a fair polycentric world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"The process of shaping the polycentric world order is an objective trend that reflects the redistribution of global balance of forces and increasing the factor of cultural and civilizational identity of peoples," he said. "All of us, even those used to bossing the world around, will have to adapt to this reality."
"It is in our common interests not to try and contain this natural process. The world order should become equitable and democratic, just as the founding fathers of the UN envisioned it," he went on. "Globalization should not antagonize, but play a unifying role, taking into account the interests of all states without exception and contributing to stable and secure future for all humanity."
According to the Russian foreign minister, effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the solution of global tasks of food security, population and healthcare, will be impossible without mutual trust.
"The fundamental principles of international relations should include the recognition of political pluralism, freedom of choice and the rule of law," he added.