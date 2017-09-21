Putin praises humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Finland

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to participants and guests of the eighteenth Russian-Finnish Cultural Forum, being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence. The message has been published on the Kremlin website.

"This year, the forum is being held on a particularly large scale to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence," the message reads. "The forum’s heavy agenda proves that humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Finland is on the rise," Putin added.

He pointed out that Russia and Finland had been conducting active exchanges between cultural and educational institutions, as well as between public organizations. Festivals are held on a regular basis, artistic groups go on tours, joint education projects are implemented.

The forum is being attended by representatives of state agencies, regional and local authorities, parliament members, cultural figures and scientists.

The Russian president was confident that new interesting ideas and initiatives will emerge aimed at boosting bilateral cultural ties and strengthen understanding between the two countries’ people.