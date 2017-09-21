Lavrov, Stoltenberg discuss Russia-NATO relations

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the current state of and prospects for relations between Moscow and NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the meeting, there was a discussion of the current state of and prospects for bilateral relations between Russia and NATO, as well as some pressing global issues," the ministry noted.

The NATO secretary general said he discussed situation around North Korea with Lavrov.