Three charged over arson attacks outside office of Mathilda director’s lawyer

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Police have brought charges against three persons detained over arson attacks on cars outside the Moscow office of a lawyer for Alexei Uchitel, the director of controversial film about the last Russian tsar, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"As part of the investigation into the criminal case on setting ablaze cars in Starokonyushenny Lane three detained persons have been charged in connection with the crime," the spokeswoman said.

A law enforcement source earlier told TASS that Orthodox activist Alexander Kalinin and his brother Yuri Kalinin had been detained. During the search, police seized four containers with petrol, and 20 small sheets reading ""Burn for Matilda."

On September 11, two cars were set ablaze outside the office of Uchitel’s lawyer Konstantin Dobrynin in downtown Moscow. The attorney posted photos of the charred automobiles and notes left at the scene saying "Burn for Matilda" on his Facebook page.

A group calling itself "Christian State, Holy Russia" sent nearly a thousand letters with threats to movie theater owners across Russia, urging them to drop the screening of Matilda.

The film by Alexei Uchitel, which depicts a romance between Nicholas II and ballerina Matilda Kschessinska before his marriage and coronation, is set for release on October 26.