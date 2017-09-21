International Support Group of Syria to stay for now - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The format of working in the International Support Group of Syria (ISPGS) will be preserved for now, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told TASS on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"No, this group remains, it was approved by the relevant resolution of the Security Council, and was very productive this year," the diplomat said.

Gatilov recalled that this working group comprises two subgroups - on humanitarian issues and on maintaining the regime for stopping acts of hostility.

"We use this format effectively enough to inform the subgroup members about the steps Russia is taking to maintain the ceasefire and to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population," he added.

The ISSG met in New York on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Russian-US agreements on truce in Syria. The meeting, which was attended by representatives of 25 countries and international organizations, lasted for about 50 minutes. UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura and German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier later said that the next ISSG meeting would take place on September 23.

The ISSG is a working group formed to find a diplomatic solution to the Syria crisis. The ISGG is co-chaired by the US and Russia and was established during the "Vienna Talks" in autumn of 2015.