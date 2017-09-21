Russia not sure France’s offer on contact group for Syria is expedient - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 20./TASS/. Russia is not against France’s proposal to have a contact group for Syria, but it is not yet clear how expedient it would be, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told Tass on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to determine at the moment how necessary and expedient this format is," the senior diplomat said. "Search continues for optimal forms of activity," he said. "Fundamentally we have no objections against this, but there must be a clear vision of what for it is needed, what will be the aim of this new format offered by France," Gatilov said.

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Paris in mid-July, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France and the United States propose to set up an international Contact Group that will oversee issues related to post-conflict stabilization in Syria supporting relevant UN actions.

Late in August, Macron said the group will start its activity during the the UN General Assembly session in September.