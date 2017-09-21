Russia-US-UN meeting on Syria likely to be held at next round of talks in Geneva

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. A meeting of Russia, the United States and United Nations on Syria might take place at the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot rule out that we will be able to return to our contacts with the Americans and the UN in the foreseeable future," Gatilov said. "Now, everything will depend on how our American counterparts will take this. I think that when a next round of talks is held in Geneva, we could meet with our counterparts from the United States as well.".