Russia-US-UN meeting on Syria likely to be held at next round of talks in Geneva

Russia’s proposal on UN mission in Donbass still on the table - Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 1:42
Putin, Erdogan may have telephone conversation soon — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 21:39
Lavrov offers condolences to Mexican people over deadly earthquakesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 21:01
UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reformWorld September 20, 20:14
UN peacekeepers should use force only for self-defense — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 20:01
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen woundedMilitary & Defense September 20, 19:00
Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possibleWorld September 20, 18:30
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusadeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 18:02
Russian lawyer blasts ‘medieval’ efforts by UK Paralympic athletes to fake handicapSport September 20, 17:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
THE UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. A meeting of Russia, the United States and United Nations on Syria might take place at the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.
"I cannot rule out that we will be able to return to our contacts with the Americans and the UN in the foreseeable future," Gatilov said. "Now, everything will depend on how our American counterparts will take this. I think that when a next round of talks is held in Geneva, we could meet with our counterparts from the United States as well.".