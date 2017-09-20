Russian diplomat, UK ambassador discuss Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met on Wednesday with UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow to discuss the Syrian settlement and fight against international terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the meeting had been initiated by the British diplomat.

The British diplomat and Bogdanov, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, "exchanged opinions on topical aspects of developments in the Middle East region with an accent on the situation developing in Syria and Libya, as well as issues of fight against terrorism," the ministry said.