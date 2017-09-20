Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat, UK ambassador discuss Syrian settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 18:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomats also discussed anti-terror efforts

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met on Wednesday with UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow to discuss the Syrian settlement and fight against international terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the meeting had been initiated by the British diplomat.

The British diplomat and Bogdanov, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, "exchanged opinions on topical aspects of developments in the Middle East region with an accent on the situation developing in Syria and Libya, as well as issues of fight against terrorism," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
2
Gazprom plans talks on ‘western route’ supplies in China soon
3
Kremlin: Support for fictitious 'successor’ in poll shows Russians trust Putin’s HR policy
4
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
5
Germany 'takes note' of Trump’s statement on North Korea
6
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weapons
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама