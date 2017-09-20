Russia’s communist party leader slams Trump’s statement on North Korea as provocation

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statement at the UN General Assembly on totally destroying North Korea in case of a threat is inadmissible and is a provocation in military terms, Russia’s Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Wednesday.

"First, this (statement) is unacceptable for a leader of such a country as the United States; second, this is a challenge to the whole world as any conflict on the Korean Peninsula will inevitably draw in all neighbors - Russia, China, Japan and America," the politician said at the meeting with China’s delegation.

"And when he (Trump) says that he will level (North Korea) to the ground and solve everything at one blow, I’m sure no one will solve anything there. This is total nonsense. In military terms, the Americans’ statements are a clear provocation," he said.

Zyuganov called to make every effort to pursue diplomatic policy to solve the North Korean crisis, stressing that there is no military solution here. "I fully support the efforts on searching for a peaceful solution taken by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President] Xi Jinping and many responsible politicians."

The politician believes that Russia and China may become mediators in settling the North Korea crisis. "They trust us in China and Korea. It is important for us to unite with China, sit down at the negotiating table, and become mediators in solving this very challenging and responsible issue."

"We need to do everything so that this fire does not heat up and our goal is to protect this huge Asia-Pacific Region as a whole," he stressed, adding that he would vote against sanctions on Pyongyang at the UN Security Council as "sanctions don’t solve anything."

On Tuesday, Trump said in his address at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."