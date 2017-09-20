Back to Main page
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country's sovereignty — Kremlin

September 20, 12:44 UTC+3

The Russian president has stated many times that unfortunately nowadays few countries can afford real sovereignty, the Kremlin spokesman said

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying there is no alternative to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on US President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly. He added that the Russian leader kept highlighting Moscow’s readiness to build practical relations with other countries.

Putin: Russia will never allow loss of its own sovereignty and development prospects

"Putin has been constantly emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying that there is no alternative to it," the Russian presidential spokesman said. "Our president has stated many times that unfortunately, in the world of today, few countries can afford real sovereignty," Peskov said stressing that Russia was among those few. He also said that the Russian president always expressed respect for other countries’ sovereignty "speaking out in favor of building practical and mutually beneficial relations based on mutual trust and respect."

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
