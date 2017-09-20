Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — Kremlin

Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian riftPress Review September 20, 13:00
International researchers suggest quantum computers boost machine learningScience & Space September 20, 12:45
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:44
Human rights ombudsperson says 18 cases opened over missing people in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:27
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speechWorld September 20, 12:22
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving groundMilitary & Defense September 20, 12:12
Suspects detained after cars set ablaze outside office of Mathilda director’s lawyerSociety & Culture September 20, 11:55
Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 OlympicsSport September 20, 11:33
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 11:11
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying there is no alternative to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on US President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly. He added that the Russian leader kept highlighting Moscow’s readiness to build practical relations with other countries.
"Putin has been constantly emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying that there is no alternative to it," the Russian presidential spokesman said. "Our president has stated many times that unfortunately, in the world of today, few countries can afford real sovereignty," Peskov said stressing that Russia was among those few. He also said that the Russian president always expressed respect for other countries’ sovereignty "speaking out in favor of building practical and mutually beneficial relations based on mutual trust and respect."