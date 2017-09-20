Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying there is no alternative to it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on US President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly. He added that the Russian leader kept highlighting Moscow’s readiness to build practical relations with other countries.

"Putin has been constantly emphasizing the importance of every country’s sovereignty, saying that there is no alternative to it," the Russian presidential spokesman said. "Our president has stated many times that unfortunately, in the world of today, few countries can afford real sovereignty," Peskov said stressing that Russia was among those few. He also said that the Russian president always expressed respect for other countries’ sovereignty "speaking out in favor of building practical and mutually beneficial relations based on mutual trust and respect."