Russia interested in preserving INF treaty, but only if US complies with it - Lavrov

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in preserving the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty but only if the United States complies with it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"As the Russian president had said, we are interested in preserving this treaty, but it should be preserved without any violations from our US partners," the minister said.
"We have suspicions regarding at least three provisions," he continued. "We have suspicions that the Americans are creating combat systems that violate or may violate the US obligations under the treaty. We have honestly expressed those concerns."
"The Americans also express their concerns but they cannot clearly articulate what worries them," he said. "Anyway, the conversation should continue.".