Lavrov reiterates importance of Minsk-2 talks on Ukraine during meeting with Tillerson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 4:48 UTC+3

He said the situation in Ukraine needs to be streamlined

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he reiterated the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on Ukraine during his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

He said the situation in Ukraine needs to be streamlined.

"There is clear approach of how this should be done - the Minsk agreements," he said. "Today we had a conversation with our US colleagues, followed by a meeting with Rex Tillerson. We reiterated our commitment to those documents, which must be fully implemented.".

