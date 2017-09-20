Moscow ready for reciprocal moves if London changes its policy toward Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. At a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was ready to take reciprocal measures if London changes its policy toward Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the sides "discussed prospects for mending the political dialogue and stepping up Russian-UK contacts in various spheres."

"The Russian side stressed the importance of normalizing relations through an equal dialogue with mutual respect, on the basis of taking each other’s interests into account," the ministry said. "The readiness to take reciprocal measures if the UK government changes its policy towards Russia was expressed."

Lavrov and Johnson also exchanged opinions on a number of pressing international and regional problems.

Lavrov leads the Russian delegation to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly which opened in New York on September 12. The minister’s schedule includes several dozens of high-ranking events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, he will make a speech during the Assembly’s annual General Debate.