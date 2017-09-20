Back to Main page
Russian, US top diplomats meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 0:49 UTC+3 UN

The meeting was the seventh between the two top diplomats this year

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are holding a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night.

The meeting was the seventh between the two top diplomats this year.

