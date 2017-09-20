Lavrov, EU top diplomat discuss situation on Korean Peninsula, in Syria

ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Syria was in focus of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides discussed key issues of the Russian-EU relations and exchanged views on a number of pressing international problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Syria," the ministry said.
Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly that opened in New York on September 12. His working program includes a series of high-level meetings and bilateral talks. He will address the Assembly on September 21.