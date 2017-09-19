Lavrov reiterates Russia’s support to efforts towards Cyprus’ reunification

ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met with Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiadis on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, reiterated Russia’s support to efforts towards Cyprus’ reunification on the basis of United Nations resolutions, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"The sides discussed in detail the current state of the negotiating process on the Cypriot settlement," the ministry said. "The Russian side reiterated its support to the efforts aimed at reunification of the island, commitment to a comprehensive, viable and fair settlement of the Cypriot problem on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions in the interests of the entire population of the island."
Lavrov and Anastasiadis also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations and expressed mutual interest of their countries in continuing political dialogue. "The sides exchanged views on current international problems, including the Russia-European Union dialogue and the situation in eastern Mediterranean," the ministry added.